A New York Gynaecologist Was Charged For Sexually Abusing Six Patients

The federal charges follow accounts of over 70 women who came forward about their experiences with Hadden. These women came forward after Evelyn Yang — the wife of former US presidential candidate Andrew Yang — shared her own story of abuse at Hadden’s hands earlier this year. Hadden has been accused of using pelvic exams and “mole checks” as an excuse to touch and lick patients, pinching patients’ nipples under the guise of performing breast exams, and using access to birth control as a way to get patients to come back for multiple appointments. The total number of women who have now accused Hadden of touching them inappropriately is over 100.