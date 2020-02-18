Dozens More Women Accuse Doctor Of Sexual Assault After Evelyn Yang Interview

Yang told CNN that her experience took place when she was seven months pregnant. "I was in the exam room, and I was dressed and ready to go," she said. "Then, at the last minute, he kind of made up an excuse. He said something about, 'I think you might need a C-section,' and he proceeded to grab me over to him and undress me and examine me internally, ungloved. I knew it was wrong. I knew I was being assaulted."