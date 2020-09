Procrastinating? Blame Mercury In Libra

Another zinger: Mars will enter retrograde on 9th September, which will result in another blow to our productivity. "It will almost be better to pick our battles and not push things, since making strides will be so much harder than usual," Montúfar suggests. Figuring out what tasks matter most to you can help you avoid this slump, so consider prioritising your to-do list and taking things one step at a time — just don't beat yourself up if it feels way harder than usual to make progress.