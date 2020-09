The star, who grew up in the spotlight, wanted to use her platform to break down the unrealistic — and harmful — standards that exist in the beauty world, so she launched the Rare Impact Fund to provide mental health services in underserved communities . "I definitely challenge the idea that mental health and beauty can't coexist," Gomez says. "When you're feeling a certain way inside, there's always a part of you that reflects on the outside." That's even more true in the age of social media, when self-scrutiny is all but unavoidable. "I've had weight issues and inflammation, and I deal with my medical stuff, and for me, that's when mental health and feeling good comes into play," she says.