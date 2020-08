Trump’s Sister Says “You Can’t Trust Him” In A Newly Leaked Recording. OK!

With an election looming and a crushingly mishandled pandemic continuing to bear down on the American people, it probably wouldn’t shock anyone to hear President Donald Trump called a con man, a liar, or a narcissist with loose morals by those who oppose him. But you’ve really got to hand it to the guy, because apparently he’s done such a good job of convincing people that he’s all of those things that his most recent and vocal critic is his own sister.