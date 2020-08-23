Blame our collective quarantine style fatigue or the fact that so much of our face-to-face interaction is happening over a Zoom screen, but hairstyle trends are looking different this autumn. More than the major comeback of headbands and claw clips, creative braiding is everywhere — with low-maintenance "accent braids" leading the pack.
The look — two tiny hairline braids that frame the face — was first predicted by celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, who says that with salon closures, everyone's trying their hand at DIY styling. "During quarantine, I've noticed a huge increase in braided hairstyles, mini accent braids specifically," says Marjan. "I love doing two small braids on either side of my part. They feel fun — a little retro and bohemian — and help create a subtle trim around my face."
For a visual guide to the WFH hairstyle, scroll through to see the chicest accent braids on Instagram.