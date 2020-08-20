Lili Reinhart’s Bright New Hair Colour Marks A Fresh Chapter

If there's one thing we've learned about Lili Reinhart over the years, it's that her approach to beauty is as chill as she is. Each new look is subtle, but stunning in its simplicity — and her latest hairstyle is proof.
Today, Reinhart showed off a fresh new hair colour while promoting her upcoming project, Chemical Hearts, which premiers on Amazon Prime on 21st August.
The star's colourist, Matt Rez, revealed the subtle transformation on Instagram, sharing that he added barely-there blonde highlights to Reinhart's hair, which was previously a darker coppery-blonde. To enhance her strands, Rez used Redken Shades EQ, and styled her new dye job in slightly bent "I woke up like this" waves. The result is a bright, creamy shade of neutral blonde that's making us consider a socially-distanced appointment with our colourist.
Reinhart isn't one to drastically switch up her strands. Earlier this year, the actress experimented with heat-free waves after taking a break from hot tools. But with an exciting new project coming up and a post-quarantine return to the Riverdale set — for which she plays a very blonde Betty Cooper — fresh new hair colour is definitely fitting for this exciting life chapter.