Someone — I couldn’t tell who — guided me reluctantly to a room where they pointed to a chair and told me to sit. I couldn't see where the chair was at first, but I managed to carefully scan the room. There was nothing on file to say I have a visual impairment, so once that healthcare worker left the room, she took that knowledge with her. The doctor arrived, introduced himself, and explained how the assessment process works. He stood at the door, keeping the recommended six-foot distance. Afterwards, the physician instructed me to turn the green card outside the room to red, a sign that the space needed sanitising, when exiting. The words “I need assistance” burst from my lips, but it was too late; he was gone. Where was the card exactly? On the wall? The door? After scanning the wall with my limited vision, I managed to find it. I asked for assistance once again, but was met with a brisk, “Wash your hands,” instead. They pointed to what I had to assume was a sanitising station, though I couldn't tell for sure.