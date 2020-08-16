The week kicks off with a burst of self-confidence, as the Sun creates a trine with energetic Mars on Sunday. If you're single, this is an excellent opportunity to chat up that special someone. But we can also use this feel-good energy to reach the finish line on old projects. We’ll continue ticking goals off our to-do lists on Monday, as messenger Mercury forms a trine with ambitious Mars and the Sun creates a conjunction with intelligent Mercury. We can trust our intuition. Our thoughts will be attuned to getting things done. As a bonus: We’ll be able to easily understand different perspectives, making it a good time to understand the bigger picture better. We may be rethinking our approach to our aesthetics on Tuesday, when beauty-loving Venus forms a sextile with innovative Uranus in retrograde. Because the planet of change is moving in reverse, we're encouraged to look towards our past and see what's been working. Quarantine’s still on and there's little need to turn out exciting looks, so why not focus on things that bring you joy? A new beginning approaches on Tuesday as well, as the Moon begins a new cycle in creative Leo. Use this transit to meditate on how you'd like to create a fresh start and express your voice more honestly. We’ll end the week on a tidy note: The Sun celebrates the sign of Virgo starting on Saturday, helping us to organise our lives. It's a wonderful time to get detail-oriented — allowing us to move on to bigger and better things.
