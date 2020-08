Now, that Rihanna, Beyoncé, and KKW having backed the fall trend, will it have a chance of taking off with the consumers like ourselves? We think yes. Given how grim a lot of the world has become, the bouncy, whimsical fashion trend is exactly what we need to lift our fashion spirits. Sure, we might be wearing a lot of loungewear, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t also want to get dressed up in something exciting, new, and fun. Fringe pieces are all that and more. Also, as we’ve seen over the last five months, there are a few things that people aren’t quite ready to let go of from pre-COVID life, like fancy shoes and even jeans