Just a few short weeks after Demi Lovato announced her engagement to Max Ehrich, the star has more big news: She's about to drop new music. According to Lovato's most recent Instagram Story, the "Anyone" singer is working on a brand-new song — the title of which she announced via manicure, showing off a squared deep French shape studded with multi-coloured butterfly nail art.
"Guys, I'm writing a new song called butterfly rn," Lovato captioned a closeup shot of her butterfly nail art shared to her Instagram Story. Following the low-key announcement, fans were quick to track down more details, only to discover that this isn't the first time Lovato has used the winged insects to inspire song lyrics.
"The first song @ddlovato wrote as a child was about butterflies," one fan account posted. Lovato herself cosigned the report, reposting the fan account and adding, "And today I'm writing a new one about just one."
If you can't recall a past Demi Lovato single about butterflies, that's because it was written when the singer was just seven years old, and was never actually produced. In a 2013 TV interview on Katie Couric, Lovato revealed that the first song she ever wrote as a child was about a crush and that quintessential butterflies-in-your-stomach feeling — she even sang a few cords for the audience.
As of now, all we know about the new track is that its subject is a single butterfly — and that Lovato is wearing symbolic nail art to match. We're keeping a lookout for more breadcrumb clues ahead of the release.