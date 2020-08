Back in the early 2000s, we could hardly imagine Jessica Simpson without her voluminous blonde blowout, heavy bronzer, and frosty pink lipstick. But 2020 Simpson is doing things her way. Earlier this year, the star made headlines on the cover of Glamour magazine to promote her recent memoir, Open Book. In the photo, the entrepreneur posed without makeup and kept her hair straight and simple. According to Simpson, that's just the way she likes it.