Back in the early 2000s, we could hardly imagine Jessica Simpson without her voluminous blonde blowout, heavy bronzer, and frosty pink lipstick. But 2020 Simpson is doing things her way. Earlier this year, the star made headlines on the cover of Glamour magazine to promote her recent memoir, Open Book. In the photo, the entrepreneur posed without makeup and kept her hair straight and simple. According to Simpson, that's just the way she likes it.
"This is blurry, but good Lord I love to be extension free," she captioned a recent Instagram photo showing off her real hair. In it, Simpson is smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing minimal makeup, brown roots, and easy tousled waves.
This isn't Simpson's first time posing extension-free while staying at home during COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, she's shared snaps from her time with family, including her 40th birthday celebration, while rocking her shorter hair. Thousands praised her natural look, including her longtime colourist and friend Rita Hazan. "Yayy, give your hair a break!" Hazan wrote. "Bonus, your hair looks great without!! Natural beauty." Her sister Ashlee Simpson also co-signed the look, adding "So fresh," under her big sister's selfie. We couldn't agree more.