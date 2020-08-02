The week could kick off with a little whiplash. On Sunday, the Sun forms a square against enigmatic Uranus, setting the stage for sudden changes that may feel a little overwhelming. We’ll get through it by taking the time to understand our evolution and allowing ourselves to be fluid during this transit. The Moon waxes full in intelligent Aquarius on Monday, creating a square with unpredictable Uranus. It’ll be a challenge to keep a cool head during this powerful transit, but we’ll be able to use the excitement to reflect upon our growth. Exercise empathy, as others may be experiencing intense changes.
We should be prepared to forgive ourselves on Monday, while messenger Mercury opposes taskmaster Saturn. It's easy to focus on our mistakes and shortcomings as these planets clash — take a deep breath and look at the bigger picture. It could be tempting to act impulsively on Tuesday, when warrior Mars creates a square against abundant Jupiter. Make sure that the juice is worth the squeeze, and take extra time to make decisions during this transit. Chatty Mercury makes his way into Leo's charismatic sign on Tuesday, helping to elevate our thoughts and words. For anyone who’s wanted to amp up their public speaking skills or try their hand at acting, this is an excellent opportunity to get in front of an audience or a camera.
We're feeling more in tune with our emotions starting Friday, as charming Venus enters the sensitive sign of Cancer. The planet of love and beauty encourages us to protect ourselves and express our most honest feelings to those closest to us.