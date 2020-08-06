Queer Muslims Are Carving Out Their Space On TikTok

I know it's risky for me to publicly share my experience of being a gay Muslim but if it affects one person's life, it makes it worth it.
@mrspotatoqueen
POV:an angel welcomes you to heaven after your life was taken away as an act of honour k*lling after being outed to your family ##gay##pride##lgbt##muslim♬ Welcome to Wonderland - Anson Seabra
@thetranshijabi
quarantine day 17: made a lil halal(ish) fashion show let me know if y’all want a part 2 ##minifashionshow ##fashionshow ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa
At first I was making these beauty TikToks and didn't think of my identity becoming a central part of my account but once I posted the video about my transition and it went viral, that's when things started to change for me.
By its very nature, being a minority can often mean growing up feeling alone or out of place in society. One of the beautiful things about the internet is that it has transformed this entirely.