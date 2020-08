Queer Muslims Are Carving Out Their Space On TikTok

"I get a lot of DMs every day from closeted queer Muslims saying things like, 'I’m 14 years old and I thought this side of me was bad and I was ignoring it, but you made me feel safe about it and like it was okay,'" says Shaz, a 21-year-old from London who has been posting on TikTok for a year under the username @mrspotatoqueen . For her, the TikTok experience has mainly been positive and she doesn’t worry about filtering herself. "I know it’s risky for me to publicly share my experience of being a gay Muslim but if it affects one person’s life, it makes it worth it." When I ask her what she thinks of the hate comments, she reassures me that most of them come from little kids. "I don't block those people because if anything, they’re the ones who need to see my content."