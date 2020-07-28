Why Young Healthcare Professionals Are Posting Bikini Photos

View this post on Instagram

apparently in the medical field, being a woman and posing in a swimsuit is considered unprofessional according to a recent study published (and then retracted) by the Journal of Vascular Surgery ☀️ so here’s a fat, happy doctor who is proud to pose in her swimsuit, bra, or even less to demonstrate that accepting our bodies is a significant piece of wellness and being human 👊🏽 the highly regarded academic journal which published this peer reviewed paper condemning physicians who wore revealing Halloween costumes, posed in swimsuits, drank alcohol, or posted controversial social, political or religious comments cited “conscious and unconscious bias” as factors which contributed to its investigators’ conclusions. However this goes beyond unconscious bias, the all white, all male editorial board which published this paper reveals the sexist system of double standards that has existed in medicine since its inception and has allowed women of all shapes, colors, and sizes to be shamed, harassed, judged, and underpaid. Medicine is a field built and operating under a white supremacist patriarchy. It’s time for a dismantling. . . . #travelbeyondsize #medbikini #fatswim #everybodyisabeachbody #summerbody #fatwanderbabes #fatgirlstraveling #plussizefashion #plussizetravel #plussizetraveltoo #plussizetraveller #plussizedoctor #doctorsofinstagram #gendergap #genderparity #dismantlewhitesupremacy #dismantleracism #dismantlethesystem #womeninmedicine #fatgirlstraveltoo #travelinclusivity #doctorsinbikinis #fatswimsuit #plussizeswimwear #medsailors #medsailsorsgreece