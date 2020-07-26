We’re ready to make positive new strides towards our future on Sunday, as Mercury retrograde’s shadow period — its retro-shade — ends. The messenger planet is finally ready to shed any slowness that has held us back. It’s safe to begin expressing ourselves, making new agreements, and beginning partnerships. On Monday, the Moon waxes into her first quarter in strategic Scorpio. This Moon phase tempts us to act fast when it’s best to gather your thoughts, so go slow. The same day, lucky Jupiter in retrograde creates a sextile with dreamy Neptune in retrograde, making it a good day to consider how your past has shaped your journey and to thank those who’ve helped you along and moulded your perspectives. This transit could also help to bring an old dream back to life. Build up your self-esteem on Monday, as charming Venus forms a square against dreamy Neptune retrograde. It’s easy to get down on yourself as these planets clash against each other. Forgive yourself for past mistakes, and focus on healing during this transit. Finally, be mindful of your reactions to others on Monday, when chatty Mercury forms a square against warrior Mars. Take a moment to understand where people are coming from before you lash out. We’re bursting with big ideas on Thursday when speedy Mercury opposes lucky Jupiter retrograde. It’s advised to work on self-editing during this transit, as not everyone will be swayed. Make sure that you’ve got a solid concept created before sharing it with the world to avoid appearing half-baked. Mercury also forms a trine with imaginative Neptune retrograde on Thursday. Turn your attention towards artistic pursuits and seeking out knowledge, as this transit will help you to absorb new influences and mould your ideas with flair.
Sex
Um, Is Lesbian Bed Death A Real Thing?
When I think back to my first same-sex relationship, there are a few stereotypes about lesbians which I realised early on are pretty much baseless. First