But while Flemons is exactly what he sounds like — a beacon of positivity whose designs invoke a sense of confidence that is difficult to find in an industry based on false ideals —behind-the-scenes, the fashion industry has taken its toll oh him. When asked about fashion’s recent interest in the Black Lives Matter movement, Flemons calls it “a very double-edged sword.” “I love it and hate it,” he adds. On one hand, the designer is grateful for the changes that are being made and the fact that Black designers are at last being recognised “as they should have been this entire time.” On the other, as he points out to me, it shouldn’t take a revolution for these designers to be noticed. “As someone who has talked about these injustices for years, I’m a bit tired of the conversation,” he says. “I just want to evolve and thrive — I’ve gotten to where I am without any of these fashion peoples’ help, and I will continue to do so.”