You Shouldn’t Be Surprised That Trump’s Niece Said He Used The N-Word & Antisemitic Slurs

Despite repeatedly stating that he is "the least racist person there is anywhere in the world," President Trump has historically supported white supremacist causes and denounced Muslim, Native American, and Latinx communities, among others. During his run for office, Trump called for a ban on "all Muslims" coming to the U.S., eventually turning this into a loose policy at the end of 2017 . That same year, he defended the white nationalists who organised the so-called Unite the Right rally and publicly attacked NFL protestors kneeling during the national anthem.