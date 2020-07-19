You Shouldn’t Be Surprised That Trump’s Niece Said He Used The N-Word & Antisemitic Slurs

Although there's a rich history of the president's behaviour to back up Mary's stories, it's still jarring to hear a member of his own family confirm the President of the United States' casual use of the n-word, among other racist and offensive slurs against people of colour. The list of Trump's defamations of different communities of colour is too hard to recount in-full, but for now, Mary Trump's tell-all will likely fill in some of the blanks.