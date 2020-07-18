Jennifer Lopez Just Styled Her Baby Hairs & Moñitos To Perfection

Just as we found ourselves missing Jennifer Lopez's show-stopping content updates throughout quarantine, the multi-hyphenate star is back with her glam squad — and as expected, she's serving lewks. J. Lo took to Instagram to show off her baby hairs styled to cascade below her two moñitos (buns), courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.
It's a dope moment whenever baby hairs are front and centre, especially for the Black and Latinx communities who have held a deep connection to the style for generations. But J. Lo's artfully-styled swoops are just one of many recent examples of celebrities proudly putting their baby hairs in the spotlight, rather than "taming" or straightening them.
From H.E.R. to Alicia Keys, find all the celebrity inspiration you need — including J. Lo's latest style — to own your baby hairs in 2020, ahead.