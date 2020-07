Harry Styles’ Strangely Sexy “Sleep Story” — A Review

When I first cue up the story, it's around midnight, and I have high hopes. “With all the business of your day, I know how hard it can be to get to sleep ,” Styles begins his narrative in a honeyed and hushed tone. He gets me! “I wish you a wonderful night’s sleep. So make yourself comfortable.” I gladly oblige, giving my pillow a fluff and reaching over to my night stand for my vial of lavender essential oil so I can rub some on my neck.