We have developed all of these metaphorical linguistic shorthands. But, is it possible that while labelling what is at best unusual and at worst incredibly problematic behaviour we’re normalising it?
“If someone is on the receiving end of this behaviour, using terms like 'breadcrumbing' and 'ghosting' may well help them to understand what's going on, and help them decide whether they should accept or put up with that relationship or find someone who is going to treat them the way they want.”
“People may feel silly or even weak for feeling hurt or upset by someone who has ghosted, orbited, breadcrumbed or submarined them. This can mean they feel as though they haven’t got anyone to talk to about how much it has affected them and set them back.”