Beyoncé’s BET Awards Glam Was Worthy Of Its Own Prize

Sunday night's 2020 BET Awards were unique for many reasons — not least because the event was entirely virtual for the first time ever due to COVID-19. That didn't stop stars like Beyoncé, who received the Humanitarian Award, from looking red carpet-worthy while calling in at home.
Michelle Obama presented the singer with the honor, applauding her for her work. "To my girl, I just want to say you inspire me," Obama said. "You inspire all of us." (Also notably inspiring: 8-year-old Blue Ivy, who became the youngest winner of any BET Award in the ceremony's history for "Brown Skin Girl.")
Shortly after, Beyoncé emerged on-screen to deliver her speech shortly thereafter, with her typically glowing skin, makeup, and hair looking impeccable. The star has been rocking her blonde for years, but her colour looked much brighter toward the roots, with platinum pieces framing her face. The centre-parted style created by Nakia Collins (paired with her diamond choker) was nostalgic in its own way, giving us flashbacks to Bey's "Bootylicious" music video.
Makeup artist Rokael Lizama was responsible for Queen Bey's glow, a combination of bronzed skin, voluminous lashes, and caramel-coloured lipstick. While Lizama didn't reveal the details of his client's award-show look, he did hashtag "Rokael Beauty Lashes," hinting that he used his namesake strips — which have yet to hit the market — on Beyoncé.
While we were mesmerised by Beyoncé's glam, it was her powerful speech about the current racial climate that really hit home. "I'm encouraging you to continue to take action," she said about voting in upcoming elections. "Continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together."
