Beyoncé Demands Justice In Passionate Letter As Breonna Taylor’s Killers Still Walk Free

More than three months after the aspiring EMT's death, the world is continuing to #SayHerName, and Beyoncé is now publicly championing her cause. In an open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron shared on her official website, the superstar pointed out the inconsistencies of the LMPD's investigation into the case; the authorities claimed that the officer announced themselves before entering the apartment (which has been denied by eye witnesses) and said that Taylor sustained no injuries in the confrontation (even though she reportedly died from eight bullet wounds).