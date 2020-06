The Obsession With Online Beauty Conspiracy Theories

How, exactly, has there come to be so much distrust in the beauty industry? For starters, it’s because the community is no stranger to a scandal. Genuine conspiratorial events are proven to have occurred, such as when the nonprofit Truth in Advertising discovered that Kim Kardashian had 100 Instagram posts in which she didn’t properly disclose her relationship with the brand she was referencing, or when ColourPop admitted that it does have a connection with Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kit range after months of fan speculation (although Jenner’s formula was not the same as ColourPop’s, like some theorists claimed). Meanwhile the sheer quantity of beauty products in our lives has exploded – in the UK, the beauty industry has grown by 17% in the last five years