Tomi Lahren Would Like To Speak To A Manager About The Minneapolis Protests

tomi lahren has done nothing with her white privilege but incite anger and somehow in her twisted, bleach blonde brain feels like she has the RANGE to critique rioters.— CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) May 28, 2020
bitch, you’re a literal twitter terrorist who stokes the flames with your rhetoric.
you’re not above them.
So @TomiLahren keeps her mouth shut, not tweeting anything about the disgusting cop who committed MURDER in public. Doesn’t offer condolences to the family (not that they’d want hers), nothing.— ƧPЦЯƧ ᄂΣGΛᄃY 🥧 (@spurs_legacy) May 28, 2020
But when Target gets looted? She is FURIOUS! How dare they loot a Target!? pic.twitter.com/S0UmLnEiGo
Tomi Lahren is outraged by Balck people looting while protesting police brutality.— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 28, 2020
Tomi Lahren was equally outraged when Black people peacefully took a knee to protest police brutality.
She just doesn't like Black people protesting.
She has no such outrage for police brutality