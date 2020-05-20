Lorde Emerged From Her Personal Years-Long Quarantine To Tease New Music

"Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicious activity," she wrote. "In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive. Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super fucking high. I can tell you, this new thing, it’s got its own colours now. If you know anything about my work, you’ll know what that means."