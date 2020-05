Lorde Emerged From Her Personal Years-Long Quarantine To Tease New Music

Going into quarantine meant restaurants were closed, movie making halted, and celebrities stopped getting into (public) antics — but as far as I was concerned it was just another regular day I had no idea what was going on with Miss Ella Marija Lani "Lorde" Yelich-O'Connor. As the singer finished her Melodrama tour in 2018, she dropped off social media and has been pretty much silent ever since. She emerged in the fall of 2019 to announce that her third album would be delayed as she grieved the death of her childhood dog, Pearl. However, she surprised fans with a new email on Tuesday night revealing that she and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff have been hard at work, and not only is a new album coming, but it's apparently "so fucking good."