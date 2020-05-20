Lorde Emerged From Her Personal Years-Long Quarantine To Tease New Music

Going into quarantine meant restaurants were closed, movie making halted, and celebrities stopped getting into (public) antics — but as far as I was concerned it was just another regular day I had no idea what was going on with Miss Ella Marija Lani "Lorde" Yelich-O'Connor. As the singer finished her Melodrama tour in 2018, she dropped off social media and has been pretty much silent ever since. She emerged in the fall of 2019 to announce that her third album would be delayed as she grieved the death of her childhood dog, Pearl. However, she surprised fans with a new email on Tuesday night revealing that she and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff have been hard at work, and not only is a new album coming, but it's apparently "so fucking good."
In the email to fans, she writes that she's spent her time away from social media and in the past few months of quarantine reconnecting with herself, making food, and, most importantly, growing out her hair.
"I knew I needed a break from touring at the end of the last cycle," she wrote. "I was finding the combination of brutal stage fright and having no fixed home and no connection with what I ate or where I lived extremely grim."
However, in December, she got back in the studio, and she and Antonoff traveled back in forth as the album took shape. While the pandemic has put a halt to that aspect of creating music, Lorde assures her fans that it is coming. They just need to be patient.
"Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicious activity," she wrote. "In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive. Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super fucking high. I can tell you, this new thing, it’s got its own colours now. If you know anything about my work, you’ll know what that means."
You can receive your own personal Lorde email updates by signing up here. Judging by this letter, you should expect the next one in, oh, two years or so.
