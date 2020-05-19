Another day, another TikTok challenge. TikTok users are getting out their Windex for the "Wipe It Down" challenge, which consists spraying down your mirror to reveal a different look. For JoJo Siwa, who joined in on the trend yesterday, that wipe-down revealed a major make-under.
In the video, which Siwa uploaded on the eve of her 17th birthday, the entertainer starts out wearing her signature side-ponytail, giant bow, and flashy ensemble. But when she wipes away her reflection, you then see her rocking a graphic T-shirt with her hair completely down and wavy. "IT'S MY BIRTHDAY TOMORROW," she captioned the video, which has already generated nearly four million likes.
Her followers immediately shared their love for the more-natural look, with one user writing, "Okkk yes jojo let down those wavy golden locks." Some followers also wondered if this video could hint at things to come, including a whole new era for the child star."Is she saying that her new age will mean she tries out different styles?" one asked.
This isn't the first time that Siwa has let down her hair during quarantine. Last month, she revealed a more toned-down JoJo at the request of a TikTok user, who asked that she dress "normal" for a day. The video sent her fans into a frenzy. "Wait omg this is a historical moment, no ponytail," wrote one user.
We'll have to wait and see if this toned-down look is the beginning of a grown-up Siwa era like some fans are suspecting — or if she's just embracing a more natural look while at home during quarantine. Either way, it's up to the dance star to decide what look she feels best in — we're just enjoying watching her figure it out for all 22 million of us to witness in real time.
