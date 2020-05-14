Want To Achieve That Viral Instagram Cheeseboard Look? This Book Will Show You How

As quarantine continues for many, you may be looking for a new kind of kitchen project to try your hand at, especially if you're tired of banana bread. Look no further than the brand new book That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life: Creative Gatherings and Self-Care with the Cheese By Numbers Method, which features fifty inventive and delicious ideas that don't even require you to turn on the oven.
Perfect for summertime snacking and mindfulness meditations, the cheese plate guide book was created by Marissa Mullen, the mind behind the wildly popular Instagram accounts, @thatcheeseplate and @cheesebynumbers. Mullen's creations are in-part responsible for launching the still-growing cheeseboard trend among millennials and Gen Z-ers on Instagram, and now, her step-by-step Cheese by Numbers method is available in book form.
Like Mullen's Instagram accounts, That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life, which is available now, is a how-to guide that breaks the cheeseboard down into its basic components— cheese, meat, produce, crunch, dip, garnish — allowing you to create stunning spreads for any occasion. In addition to easy-to-follow instructions, it also features gorgeous illustrations by Sara Gilanchi. In the book, Mullen goes beyond your standard idea of what a cheese plate can be with innovative themed recipes like That Deconstructed Pizza Plate and That Queso and Guac Plate.
Ahead, get a sneak peek with three recipes that will keep you well-fed and entertained.
