Chrissy Teigen Is Right: This Feud With Alison Roman Is A Huge Bummer

this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020
I started cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn't buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn't a "machine" or "farmed content" - it's me and 2 other women.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020
I didn't "sell out" by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020
I genuinely loved everything about Alison. Was jealous she got to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face!! I've made countless NYT recipes she's created, posting along the way.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020
I don't think I've ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially. And Marie, too. Marie is awesome.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020
I wonder why Alison Roman thought she could call Marie Kondo a bitch, but not Gwyneth Paltrow?— Lizzzzzzzz (@LizzyLaurie) May 8, 2020
when women bully other women for being honest about money and how much they do or do not make, well, thats amore— alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 8, 2020
Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry— alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020