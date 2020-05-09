Chrissy Teigen Is Right: This Feud With Alison Roman Is A Huge Bummer

Tanya Edwards
Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images.
On Friday night, a feud no one saw coming started blowing up on Twitter, with the news that Alison Roman dragged Chrissy Teigen in an interview. As Teigen wrote, it’s “a huge bummer.”
Roman, of Bon Appétit and New York Times column fame, said she was “horrified” by Teigen and her business model. Characterising it as “crazy to me,” Roman said, “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. 
“That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of fucking money,” Roman told The New Consumer.
Roman mentioned in the interview that she has a product line coming out as well. “I have a collaboration coming out with [the cookware startup] Material, a capsule collection,” she explained. Roman didn’t address why launching a collection isn’t selling out in her case.
Not surprisingly, Teigen felt “hurt and bummed out,” by hearing this, she explained in a series of tweets.
Teigen shared that she started her Cravings line because it had been a longtime dream of hers, writing, “Cravings isn't a 'machine' or 'farmed content' - it's me and 2 other women.” She continued, objecting to the idea that she sold out, saying the line is something she loves doing.
Teigen added that she had been a fan of Roman’s, having cooked her recipes and shouted her out on her Insta many times.
Roman also called out organising expert Marie Kondo’s business. “Like the idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalise on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you...I’m like, damn, bitch, you fucking just sold out immediately!” she said.
Teigen defended Kondo in her series of tweets.
By portraying herself as authentic, and calling two women of Asian descent sell-outs and implying that Teigen doesn’t do her own work, Roman opens a problematic Pandora's box. As one person on Twitter pointed out, Roman called Kondo a bitch, but not Gwyneth Paltrow, who is arguably a peer of Kondo and Teigen.
Roman first addressed the controversy by claiming she was being bullied.
She finally shared an apology on Twitter late Friday night, writing that she emailed Teigen directly to apologise as well. “Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that),” she said. “I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along.”
