Kristen Cavallari & Jay Cutler Reach Custody Agreement In Midst Of Divorce

Shortly after announcing their plans to divorce, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have reached a custody agreement, according to People.
Cavallari and Cutler married in 2013, after spending a decade as a couple. In April, shortly after returning from a vacation with their kids and friends, they revealed they decided to split up on Instagram.
“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” Cavallari and Cutler wrote in a shared statement on the social media platform.
Shortly after the news broke, reports stated that Cavallari accused Cutler of “marital misconduct” as the reason behind their split. Cavallari reportedly wanted full custody of the couple’s three children, while Cutler asked for joint custody instead. However, Cavallari, per the court documents, accused Cutler of being “guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper."
While Cavallari and Cutler were reportedly living and social distancing together in a shared home in Nashville in order to be there for their children, a report from People claimed that Cavallari planned to buy her own house and started looking in November of 2019, months before their divorce announcement. Cutler was reportedly considering blocking the joint fund account Cavallari asked for to acquire new real estate.
Now, the former couple has reached a custody agreement. Until Cavallari moves into her new home, she and Cutler will reportedly take turns staying in their current Nashville house with their kids, switching off on a week-to-week basis. They will both be “joint primary residential parents” and take turns with the kids each year for the major holidays. They will split the Christmas holiday equally.
It’s unclear how the pair’s divorce will impact Cavallari’s reality series Very Cavallari, on which Cutler is a major player. The series details Cavallari’s work with her company Uncommon James, as well as the drama of her personal life. While much of the situation with Cutler takes place when the show can’t film due to calls for social distancing, it’s possible that Cavallari’s divorce proceedings will be discussed in future episodes. Perhaps then will we see the full story behind the court documents.
Refinery29 reached out to Cavallari and Cutler for comment.
