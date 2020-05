Kristen Cavallari & Jay Cutler Reach Custody Agreement In Midst Of Divorce

It’s unclear how the pair’s divorce will impact Cavallari’s reality series Very Cavallari, on which Cutler is a major player. The series details Cavallari’s work with her company Uncommon James, as well as the drama of her personal life. While much of the situation with Cutler takes place when the show can’t film due to calls for social distancing, it’s possible that Cavallari’s divorce proceedings will be discussed in future episodes. Perhaps then will we see the full story behind the court documents.