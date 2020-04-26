Get ready for an adventure. We’re feeling more compelled to take risks on Sunday, as the Sun forms a conjunction with chaotic Uranus. Our minds are open to new possibilities, and we’re ready to take the road less travelled — though it’s still a good idea to look before we leap. Our thinking becomes more even-keeled starting Monday, when messenger Mercury enters sensible Taurus. We’ll find it easier to focus on tasks and details; channelling that energy into products that bring us joy can make us doubly happy. On Tuesday, thoughtful Mercury forms a square against rule-making Saturn. We may find that we’re having difficulty being understood during this transit. It’s a good day for solo work. The Moon waxes into her first quarter in Leo on Thursday. We’ll want to feel seen, making it a good day to spend with friends. Also on Thursday, quick-witted Mercury forms favourable conjunction with unpredictable Uranus. We’ll want to switch up our usual routines, possibly by opening ourselves up to a new opportunity to focus on creative pursuits.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.