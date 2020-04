What It’s Like To Moderate Reddit’s Wildly Popular Coronavirus Forum

Rick: “In many ways, Reddit is closer to Wikipedia than to Twitter. Audience as a modality is not present on Reddit. On Twitter, the marginal contribution you make is paid attention to mostly in proportion to the number of people following you . On Reddit, on the other hand, your ‘karma’ isn’t as factored into assessing the quality of your contribution. So a brand-new user with no accumulated social capital can come in and say something brilliant and get recognised for it. And conversely, a user who has accumulated a lot of social capital can't just come in and say low quality things and still be heard. The reason Reddit is a more reliable source than Twitter I think is solely a function of its design.”