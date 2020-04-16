What It’s Like To Moderate Reddit’s Wildly Popular Coronavirus Forum

“Watching the reaction, both on the internet and in the real world, has really revealed a total failure in public health communication overall. This is unprecedented, but there's never really been a reason to believe that it wouldn't happen. One of the things we’re providing on the subreddit, is information about how to communicate about outbreaks. This is something that I think your average person in the United States just hasn't thought about. So in addition to being a good source for updates, the ability to communicate back and forth really easily on Reddit has helped a lot of people.”