Keys is currently in self-isolation, so she enlisted her husband Kasseem Dean — known professionally as Swizz Beatz — to help soak off her nail polish. The rapper and producer shared a glimpse into their home salon on Instagram — and it was hilarious.In the clip, Dean carefully buffs away his wife's polish with a nail file. "You have to then use the wood stick," Keys tells him before he suggests something else. "You can use an X-Acto knife," he says. The hilarious comment prompted a quick "no" from Keys. "I don't think that's a good idea," she says."I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty 100%," Dean wrote in his Instagram caption. "FYI, I was joking." The cute moment prompted reactions from fellow celebs, including LaLa Anthony, who acknowledged that DIY nails aren't for the faint of heart. "The real battle 🤣the nail battle🤣❤️love y’all 🤣," she wrote.The couple has yet to share the final result of their at-home nail job, but, presuming no X-Acto knives were involved, Keys' tips should still be in good shape. If you're in the same boat, these tips will help