Researchers found on Monday that hackers began selling over 500,000 Zoom accounts for less than one penny per account. According to findings from the cybersecurity firm Cyble, which investigates and stops mass hacking initiatives, they company has found more than half a million Zoom accounts on hacker forums and the dark web that have been put up for grabs for low prices, as reported by BleepingComputer . Cyble, in an effort to stop the accounts from being sold online, was then able to purchase about 530,000 accounts for $0.0020 each and report on their findings.