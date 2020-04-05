Miley Cyrus Just Gave Cody Simpson A Buzzcut In Quarantine

Fans took to Simpson's comment section to chime in on his new look and to praise Cyrus for her skills. "I can't believe Miley has become a TV host and a hairdresser during the quarantine. We stan a talented queen," one fan wrote. "Great style and stylist!" said another. While many professionals will advise against a DIY haircut, at least these two can say it was done indoors, in the name of slowing the spread of COVID-19 and ocean awareness.

