After testing positive for coronavirus, Prince Charles said he is self-isolating at Balmoral Castle — the royal family's estate in Scotland. According to a press release from Clarence House, the 71-year-old Prince of Wales is only displaying mild symptoms and appears to be in good health so far. His wife, Camila, was also tested for the virus and reportedly does not have it. According to a BBC report , any staff or persons that came into recent contact with Prince Charles are also quarantining. "A number of household staff at Birkhall — the prince's residence on the Balmoral estate — are now self-isolating at their own homes," the report says. "A palace source said the prince has spoken to both the Queen and his sons — the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex — and is in good spirits."