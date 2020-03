Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is waiting for the results of his Coronavirus test after his press secretary Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for it. This particular diagnosis has been a major point of stress for many after Wajngarten met with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Saturday. President Trump will not be tested for the virus and will not self-quarantine. According to US government officials, Trump and Pence do not believe they are at risk of contracting the virus at this time.