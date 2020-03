Femicide, the killing of women because of their gender , is rampant and on the rise in Mexico. According to government data reported by AP, 3,825 women suffered violent deaths last year, marking a 7% increase from the year before. That equates to roughly 10 women a day in Mexico, which doesn’t begin to account for the thousands more who have gone missing in recent years. These figures make Mexico one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women. In the last five years, reported femicides have increased by 137% , according to NPR. That is four times the general homicide rate. Often these crimes go without convictions. And, only about 10% of femicides in Mexico are solved