It’s those questions that inspired me to write What Would Frida Do? Of course, the story of Frida’s life is the stuff of legend, one that has been told many times. But instead of yet another biography, I wanted to explore the lessons we can glean from an activist who was decades ahead of her time—one whose experiences as a Latinx, queer, disabled, and feminist woman are more relevant now than ever and show us by example how to be our very best selves.