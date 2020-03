The Controversy Around Kanye West Isn’t Enough To Keep Fashion People Away

After taking a break from fashion in 2018, Yeezy — Kanye West’s fashion line — is back for season 8. Since the 2016 election, West’s shows, already controversial in their own right, have been coloured by his chummy relationship with President Donald Trump. In 2019, he tweeted , “Trump all day,” followed by: “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand.” He’s worn red Make America Great Again caps on multiple occasions. West has also given interviews in which he makes racist claims that have excited the far-right and horrified everyone else, like when he told TMZ that he thought slavery “sounds like a choice” because the institution lasted for over 400 years.