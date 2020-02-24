On the heels of Justin Bieber's album all about how much he loves wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), it seems like Gomez has stepped in to remind the world that things with the "Yummy" singer aren't always sunshine and roses. Overnight, Gomez released "Feel Me," a song she performed in 2016 on her Revival tour but never released. This was smack in the middle of her on-again, off-again romance with the star, in which they were fighting over Instagram one day and posting kissing pictures the next.
"So one night, I was really irritated and I wrote this whole song," she told fans on stage ahead of her first "Feel Me" performance in 2016, according to Elle. The message of the single is resolute: Bieber can see other people, but Gomez says she'll always be in the back of his mind.
"Every time your lips touch another/I want you to feel me," the chorus goes. "Every time you dance with somebody/I want you to feel me."
The song seems to mark the moment when Gomez decided to step out of Bieber's orbit after being sandwiched between Bieber's first fling with Hailey Bieber and later rumoured fling with Sofia Richie.
"Won't be caught up in the middle/Of your highs and your lows," the song continues. "Baby, 'long as you're not with me/You'll always be alone."
Gomez opened up about this time in her life last month in an interview with NPR, saying she felt she was "victim to certain abuse."
"I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making," she told the station. "As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."
Bieber himself has also copped to bad behaviour while dating Gomez.
“In my previous relationship I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this month.
