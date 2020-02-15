15 Street Style Looks That Prove The Versatility of Black Hair

New York Fashion Week has officially come to an end, but the street style it gave us is still going strong. This season, the city's fashion set demonstrated some of the year's hottest beauty trends, from matching lips and nails to golden balayage and bangs. But one thing not to be missed, is the all the women who proved the versatility of Black hair.
Protective styles, like knotless braids and artsy cornrows, were front and centre, while sleek bobs were also wildly popular. Meanwhile, vibrant colours, from minty green to bubblegum pink, was the final reminder that textured hair really can do it all. Check it all out, ahead.