New York City Government Is Getting Involved With The Fashion Industry’s Race Problem

With the new commission agreement, The Times reports that Prada will hold sensitivity training, including “racial equity training,” for all New York employees and executives in Milan. And this includes Miuccia Prada. Following the training, the outlet says the general counsel of Prada will report back to the commission on the employee’s compliance. Under the agreement, the luxury fashion brand will hire a diversity and inclusion officer, and candidates will need to be approved by the commission. Responsibilities will include “reviewing Prada’s designs before they are sold, advertised or promoted in any way in the United States.” Moreover, the brand’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council will be required to continue for at least six years. Nearly every six months for the next two years, Prada will report the company’s progress to the commission.