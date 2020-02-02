Pamela Anderson & Her New Husband Are Calling It Quits After Just 12 Days

Think you had an eventful start to the decade? You probably have nothing on Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters, who married in a secret Malibu wedding just over a week ago and have already decided to call it quits.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson said, “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.” They hadn’t yet filed any paperwork for an official marriage certificate, and in her statement, Anderon said that she and Peters “mutually decided” to hold off on formalising their union.
Peters and Anderson first met and began dating in the ’80s. Their relationship didn’t work out the first time around — Peters proposed to Anderson, who turned him down. Years later, Anderson went on to marry four times from 1995 to 2013.
But in recent months, the two secretly reconnected, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed they married on January 20. The day of the wedding, Anderson shared a smiley photo with Peters to her Instagram Stories.
“There is much more to [Anderson] than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters told The Hollywood Reporter last week. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but for 35 years, I’ve only wanted Pamela.”
Anderson offered her own statement to The Hollywood Reporter in the form of a poem. “I love him deeply like family. / His life used to scare me,” she wrote. “Now I’ve seen more of life / and realise .. / He’s been there all along.”
Peters, a producer whose credits include A Star is Born and 1989’s Batman, has not yet released a statement on their split.
