Ariana Grande Debuted A Brand-New Butterfly Tattoo At The Grammys

Loyal fans already know that the "Thank U, Next" singer has a thing for body art, with over 30 tattoos in her collection to date. Most are super dainty and hidden — like a heart on her finger and the bumblebee behind her ear — but this new butterfly is a bit more visible. While we'll have to wait for the Cinderella gloves to come off to know for sure, it seems like Grande's new butterfly ink is likely her first tattoo of 2020, and a symbolic one at that.