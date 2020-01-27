Lizzo Dedicated Her Grammy Win To Her Best Friends & Collaborators

Though she released her first major-label EP Coconut Oil in 2016, Lizzo's meteoric rise to superstardom came in 2019. Her song "Truth Hurts" was featured in Netflix comedy Someone Great, a film about three best friends having one last adventure in New York City. Soon, this one-time sleeper hit became an anthem for women everywhere. Now, Lizzo has a Grammy for "Truth Hurts," and fittingly gave her best friends a shout out during her acceptance speech.
Lizzo took home the award for Best Pop/Solo Performance, a category that featured Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé as nominees. Lizzo — who adorably crossed her fingers the whole time the award was being announced — was overcome with emotion when she took the stage to accept the Grammy.
"Thank you to the Academy...this is unexpected, really cool. This whole week, I be lost in my problems, stressed out, and then in an instant, all of that can go away and your priorities really shift. All my little problems that I thought were as big as the world are gone now. I know there are people really hurting now," a teary-eyed Lizzo said before going on to address her fellow nominees and other artists in the audience.
"You guys create beautiful music, you guys create connectivity. Speaking to all in this room, we need to continue to reach out. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again. Making people that liberates people. If I hadn't reached out, I wouldn't have met my best friends Quinn and Lauren. I don't know where I would be right now, [maybe] sleeping in my car."
Lizzo is referring to her creative director Quinn Wilson and her deejay Sophia Eris, whose given name is Lauren.
"Deserves every single one of them," Wilson wrote on Instagram, referring to Lizzo's Grammys.
"On the way to the Grammys to watch my best friend win all the Grammys! SO PROUD OF YOU @lizzobeeating!!" Eris shared on Instagram.
This wasn't the first time in the night that Lizzo hit the Grammy stage. She opened the show with a medley of "Truth Hurts" and "'Cuz I Love You," which she dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant, who died that morning in a helicopter crash that killed his daughter Gianna as well as seven others.
"Tonight is for Kobe," Lizzo said before going into her number.
Lizzo is nominated for eight Grammys total — and you can bet her besties will be cheering her on from the audience the entire time.
