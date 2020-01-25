Serena Williams Is Wearing The Cutest Nail Art For A Cause

In the wake of the recent bushfires burning across Australia and into New Zealand, Serena Williams has made it her mission to use her celebrity platform to promote aid for the people and animals in danger of losing their homes — and possibly their lives — in this devastating natural disaster.
For her most recent international tournament at the Australian Open, Williams showed up for her match against China’s Wang Qiang dressed in a purple-printed tennis outfit — with scrunchie and sneakers to match. But this time, she also added one important detail to her signature bedazzled manicure: baby koala nail art.
Court-side photographers snagged a few close-up shots of the manicure, which raises awareness for those effected by the horrific bushfires threatening Australia's native wildlife. With a current estimated animal death toll of over 1 billion, every species native to Australia is at risk — particularly koala bears, who may have lost over 30% of their population.
Earlier this month, Williams posted a personal Instagram expressing her devastation for the wildlife at risk and prompting fans and followers to donate to the World Wildlife Fund. "With the loss of over 500 million animals and many people left without their homes, we need to act now to help in whatever way we can," Williams wrote in her photo caption. "I have been going to Australia for over 20 years so this devastation is hitting me particularly hard."
But Williams' adorable accent art isn't just for show. According to reports by Newsweek, Williams also pledged to donate her winnings from last week's Auckland Classic (where she won her 73rd singles title) to Australian bushfire relief efforts. Current reports show that New South Wales and Victoria continue to battle against fires and wreckage, so the mission for global aid is still imperative to provide Australia and New Zealand the resources needed to rebuild.
