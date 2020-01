A day before this year’s induction announcement, a former member of the Rock Hall nominating committee , music writer Craig Werner spoke to NPR to explain how artists get nominated for the Rock Hall. "Well, I'm just going to say it: I think that the electorate makes dumb decisions on a regular basis,” Werner said. It is a laughable statement at best. Even if the voting body, which is predominately made up of men who are in the bands who have been inducted, were to vote for all three of the women put before them this year, women would still be massively underrepresented overall. Knowing that the voting body usually only inducts one woman per year, why has the nominating committee never put forth a ballot of only women artists? Why not present them with nine entirely deserving and thus far unrecognized women?