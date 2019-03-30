Why Aren’t These Women In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame seems to have a woman problem. As in, there aren't enough women in it.
Scroll through its long list of inductees and you will notice that very few of them are women. According to Quartz, only 44 of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's inductees are women. That's less than 15%.
In 2016, not a single woman was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's list of inducted artists. In 2015, Joan Jett was the only woman inducted — though it's worth noting Jett wasn't inducted as an individual artist, but with her band, the Blackhearts. In 2014, the only woman inducted was Linda Ronstadt. And way back in 1983, when it first started inducting members, there were zero women honored.
Let's be honest: that's weird as hell. Especially when you consider how many iconic, incredible, and groundbreaking women musicians there have been in the history of rock and roll. Is the nomination committee unaware of these women? Do they need a list? We've got a lot of names for consideration.
Ahead are our picks from among the many deserving women who are pioneers in music, eligible according to the current criteria, and who should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as soon as possible.