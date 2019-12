How Harry Styles Ended Up Naked On His New Album

Harry Styles may not consciously be distancing himself from his One Direction days, but his album, Fine Line , might be as far as you can get. Not just the music — which is, let's face it, far more personal and intimate than, say, "What Makes You Beautiful" — but also his whole brand has become much more artistic, fluid , and now, naked. While the cover of his new album features the singer in some dashing white trousers and a pink blouse, a closer look at the photo shoot reveals a shot of the singer totally naked while riding a human heart-like structure. Of course, this was one of the first things Ellen DeGeneres wanted to talk about when Styles stopped by her show to chat all things Fine Line, and as you might imagine there's kind of a funny story behind that particular picture.