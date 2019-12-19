How Harry Styles Ended Up Naked On His New Album

Harry Styles may not consciously be distancing himself from his One Direction days, but his album, Fine Line, might be as far as you can get. Not just the music — which is, let's face it, far more personal and intimate than, say, "What Makes You Beautiful" — but also his whole brand has become much more artistic, fluid, and now, naked. While the cover of his new album features the singer in some dashing white trousers and a pink blouse, a closer look at the photo shoot reveals a shot of the singer totally naked while riding a human heart-like structure. Of course, this was one of the first things Ellen DeGeneres wanted to talk about when Styles stopped by her show to chat all things Fine Line, and as you might imagine there's kind of a funny story behind that particular picture.
The album photos were shot by British fashion photographer Tim Walker, who has also snapped celebrities like Saoirse Ronan and Solange. Originally, Styles kept his clothes on, but then things...devolved.
"We tried it with some other stuff and it was kind of one of those things like, 'Okay, this shirt's not really working so let's try it without the shirt,'" he told DeGeneres. "And then it's, 'Those trousers aren't really working so let's try it without the trousers.'"
You might be able to guess what happened next.
"And then he looked at me and I was like, 'These pants aren't working, are they?'" he continued. "So now I'm naked."
But Styles has had no problem baring it all in more ways than one this album. Several of his songs, including "Cherry," are about his previously very private relationship with Camille Rowe.
"I wanted ['Cherry'] to reflect how I felt then," Styles told Zane Lowe of the song. "I was feeling not great. It’s all about being not great. Because, you get petty when things don’t go the way you want it. There’s parts that’s so pathetic."
And because I know you're going to ask, that nude picture in question can be found right here:
